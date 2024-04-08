Everton could start next season on minus points if guilty of third FFP breach

Everton could start next season on minus points after having another hearing deferred until the summer.

The Toffees have already been deducted two points this week by an independent commission, up to a total of eight this season, for breaches of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). The club intend to appeal against the verdict.

The latest judgment covered losses of £16.6m over the allowed limit, but the independent commission agreed to defer a decision on further losses, which is disputed by both parties.

i understands that this hearing, which will look at interest and loans taken out to finance the club’s new stadium, is likely to take place after the end of the season.

The news will be music to the ears of the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest; Everton’s latest points deduction drags them to within two points of the relegation zone and any further breaches could prove decisive in the battle to avoid the drop.

However, i understands any additional points deductions adjudicated this summer will be applied to next season’s standings, meaning the Toffees could start the 2024-25 season on negative points, the first team to do since the league was inaugurated in 1992.

The Premier League claims Everton’s latest breach, which currently sits at £16.5m, is actually £23m. Everton claim that £6.5m of that is interest payments from stadium costs and therefore out of the scope of PSR. The Premier League does not agree.

“The Commission is acutely aware that there are many stakeholders – to name some: the Premier League, Everton, the Everton fans, all other Premier League clubs, the public – interested in the speedy determination of these disciplinary proceedings,” the full written judgment states.

“Nevertheless, in fairness to the parties in these proceedings, the commission decided that the issues which remain cannot be dealt with in accordance with the timetable set out in the Standard Directions.”

Those “Standard Directions” state that decisions and appeals must be heard and conclude no later than 24 May, five days after the end of the Premier League season. That will include Everton’s appeal against Monday’s judgment, but not the deferred hearing.

That appeal is not seen as futile either, with Everton having already successfully appealed a previous commission sanction down from 10 points to six. The Premier League starting point for that case was 12 points, reduced to 10 by the commission before appeal, while this second case saw the league ask for a five-point deduction reduced to two.

Everton will also take heart from this week’s commission dismissing the Premier League’s suggestion that the club had put “all its eggs in one basket” by relying on Alisher Usmanov for sponsorship of the training ground, a deal that was suspended when his assets were frozen due to his links with Vladimir Putin. The commission also stated that “many if not most of the criticisms levelled against the club in this respect by the Premier League are unwarranted, overstated, or both”.