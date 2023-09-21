Arsenal: David Raya relishing Aaron Ramsdale battle as Mikel Arteta weighs up crucial derby decision

D avid Raya insists he always backed himself to become Arsenal No1, but says he and Aaron Ramsdale are in the dark over who will start the north London derby.

Summer signing Raya was again selected ahead of Ramsdale for Wednesday night’s 4-0 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven and hopes to get the nod to face ­Tottenham on Sunday.

Ramsdale has been first-choice since joining Arsenal in 2021, but manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear there is no guaranteed No1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Raya, who joined from Brentford on loan last month with the option for a permanent deal, accepts goalkeeper changes will be the norm and is relishing the competition with Ramsdale.

“It is something every player has to do — to back yourself to get in the team, and that is why I moved to Arsenal and try to do my best for the team when I’m selected,” he said.

“I’ve just been selected for the last two games, that is just the choice of the gaffer — that is his choice, not my choice, and when Aaron comes in he will need to also fight for the team and to win games.

“I think it is the first time that two top goalkeepers are in the same team, so that is just part of football now. The gaffer wants two top players for each position, and that is what we have to work with. I have played the last two games and now we see what happens on Sunday.”

Safe hands: David Raya has kept clean sheets on each of his opening two Arsenal appearances / Getty Images

Raya had very little to do against PSV, as Arsenal cruised to ­victory, but has looked assured in his first two matches after coming into the team for Sunday’s 1-0 win at ­Everton.

Asked if his debut came quicker than he expected, Raya said: “Yes, of course. You never know when you’re going to play and that is the hardest thing to do.

“Making your debut for a club like Arsenal, and obviously having Aaron as a team-mate, makes it a bit harder for you, but it came quick. But you never know when it is going to be and you have to be ready.

“He [Ramsdale] has been great, he is a great team-mate, a leader as well. He is a great lad and a great keeper as well. We are team-mates and that is the main thing.”