Arsenal season preview: Gunners go all-out in title charge with new tricks up their sleeve

L ast season may have ended in disappointment but Arsenal are ready to do it all again.

The Gunners are back in the Champions League and have splashed over £200million to renew their squad, with the Premier League title once again their ultimate aim.

Here, Standard Sport Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings previews the Gunners’ 2023-24 campaign…

What has changed in 11 weeks?

Arsenal have splashed out on major signings and the backroom team has changed, too. Assistant Steve Round and medical chief Gary O’Driscoll have left. Their best business has been tying down William Saliba to a new long-term contract.

Read More

Transfer business

Arsenal spent big and got their business done early. Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz cost more than £200m and the imminent arrival of goalkeeper David Raya will further strengthen the squad. The focus now is outgoings, but more signings have not been ruled out.

Tactic to look for

Arsenal excelled last season with Oleksandr Zinchenko tucking into midfield from left-back. Following the arrival of Timber, they believe they now have the ability to do that on the other flank.

Success would be… Winning the title. It has been a long time since Arsenal have gone into the season aiming to be crowned champions, but that has to be the aim after their near-miss last season. They pushed Manchester City close and have strengthened in key areas.