Arsenal season preview: Gunners go all-out in title charge with new tricks up their sleeve

136 1 minute read


L

ast season may have ended in disappointment but Arsenal are ready to do it all again.

The Gunners are back in the Champions League and have splashed over £200million to renew their squad, with the Premier League title once again their ultimate aim.

Here, Standard Sport Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings previews the Gunners’ 2023-24 campaign…

What has changed in 11 weeks?

Arsenal have splashed out on major signings and the backroom team has changed, too. Assistant Steve Round and medical chief Gary O’Driscoll have left. Their best business has been tying down William Saliba to a new long-term contract.


