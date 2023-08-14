Manchester United vs Wolves: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

After ending their long trophy drought last campaign, Erik ten Hag’s side are confident of challenging for more silverware in 2023/24 having invested in some big-money purchases over the summer.

Andre Onana and Mason Mount are expected to make their competitive debuts at Old Trafford after a summer friendly schedule which produced mixed results.

Wolves’ pre-season record is now virtually insignificant following Julen Lopetegui’s departure from the dugout on the eve of the new campaign.

Ex-Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil takes charge for the first time with many tipping the Molineux club to battle the drop this term after such a difficult summer and lack of signings on top of their late managerial change.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester United vs Wolves is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight on Monday August 14, 2023.

The match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Wolves

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with Monday Night Football beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Manchester United vs Wolves lineups and team news

Manchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mount, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford

Subs: Lindelof, Maguire, Martial, Eriksen, Dalot, Sancho, Henderson, Pellistri, McTominay

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Ait Nouri, Matheus Luiz, Joao Gomes, Lemina, Pedro Neto, Sarabia, Matheus Cunha

Subs: Silva, Doherty, Traore, Hwang, Kalajdzic, Gomes, Bentley, Hodge, Bueno

Manchester United vs Wolves prediction

The Red Devils have put a lot of faith in a young, unproven striker but are otherwise packed full of star power under the guidance of a manager who has a year of English football experience under his belt, while they have not lost at home since September 2022.

Meanwhile, this looks set to be a season of struggle and toil for Wolves, who are not good travellers and have won on only one of their last 12 league trips to Old Trafford.

Manchester United to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Five of these two teams’ last eight meetings have finished 1-0, of which United have won four.

Man Utd wins: 54

Wolves wins: 37

Draws: 20

Manchester United vs Wolves match odds

Man Utd to win: 1/4

Wolves to win: 10/1

Draw: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).