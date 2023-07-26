Transfer news LIVE! New Arsenal signing imminent; Chelsea seal Kudus deal; Hojlund agrees Man Utd contract

We are less than a month away from the start of the season and all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain active in the market. The Gunners are reportedly ready to turn their attention to Gremio midfielder Bitello after splashing huge cash on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber as Mikel Arteta looks to go one better in the Premier League title race.
Chelsea, meanwhile, appear to be keen to make Ajax star Mohammed Kudus their next big summer signing. A fee of around £40m is believed to have been agreed and personal terms are not likely to be a problem, with the Blues still chasing a move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo.
United continue to track Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund and are thought to have agreed personal terms with the Dane, while Sofyan Amrabat is believed to be another target. Tottenham forward Harry Kane isn’t on their radar amid Bayern Munich’s pursuit of him, with Spurs in the race alongside West Ham to sign Conor Gallagher. Follow the latest transfer news gossip and rumours including the latest on Kylian Mbappe below!
Bayern Munich confirm Sadio Mane talks
Bayern Munich’s president has confirmed that the club is aware of “initial talks” around a reported move for Sadio Mane to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.
“Bayern are informed about this,” club president Herbert Hainer said in Japan during their pre-season tour, in quotes reported by German news agency dpa.
“But these are initial talks, you have to wait and see.”
His comments followed a report in German tabloid newspaper Bild that an adviser to Mane would meet representatives of Al-Nassr to discuss a possible deal.
Man Utd set to cash in on Dean Henderson
Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United has pushed Dean Henderson towards the exit door.
Sky Sports report on Nottingham Forest holding talks over a another deal after his loan switch last season.
This would be a fresh loan featuring an obligation to buy the goalkeeper.
Tosin Adarabioyo wants Tottenham transfer
Tottenham are looking to sign at least one centre-back this summer and could make a move for Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.
The defender has just one year left on his deal at Craven Cottage and may soon swap west London for north.
According to Football.London, there is an expectation that the defender will soon be a Spurs player.
Pochettino speaks on Gallagher with Chelsea braced for fresh West Ham offer
Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea need ‘at least’ one more senior midfielder amid concerns they are already short in the position even before allowing Conor Gallagher to leave.
Chelsea have rejected an initial £40million offer from West Ham for the 23-year-old but remain open to selling him. They are braced for a further bid but already lack of options there, with Enzo Fernandez, 22, the next most senior midfielder.
Russell Martin addresses Romeo Lavia rumours
Romeo Lavia is certainly in demand this summer, with Liverpool having seen a £37m offer rejected by Southampton.
Reportedly of interest to Chelsea and Arsenal too, the Belgian is one of the major names on the market right now.
While the Saints are standing firm, manager Russell Martin says: “He has a lot going on in his head… not easy for a young player to handle the noise, but he’s handled it well.
“Latest news is very public, he may still be here he may not”.
Mauricio Pochettino addresses Kylian Mbappe to Chelsea transfer rumours
Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea are ‘working to a different reality’ when asked about signing Kylian Mbappe this summer.
Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old who was left in France by a furious Paris Saint-Germain for their tour of Japan and South Korea.
They are determined to sell Mbappe after he refused to extend his contract by a further year, amid fears he is planning to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.
Jordan Henderson transfer news
And it’s a ‘Here We Go’!
After a slight delay, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is now expected to make what would be a controversial move to Al-Ettifaq official imminently.
Bayern Munich confident of signing Harry Kane
Tottenham have rejected two offers from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane but that has done little to stop the German giants trying again.
According to Sky Sports, they remain confident of signing the England captain this summer even despite Spurs refusing to budge on their £100m valuation.
Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid make contact
Al Hilal are so far the only club to have bid for Kylian Mbappe after PSG decided to sell the forward.
While that offer is of course huge, it remains to be seen if what is widely considered the best player in the world opts to leave European football at the age of 24.
Real Madrid also cannot be ignored.
According to ESPN, the LaLiga giants have now made contact as they enter the race.
Rasmus Hojlund agrees Man United contract
Manchester United could be closing in on the striker signing they’ve been chasing all summer.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund has agreed a five-year contract at Old Trafford this summer, having emerged as Erik ten Hag’s top target.
Still, the two clubs are yet so settle on a fee, with the Italian club reportedly holding out for as much as £70m.
