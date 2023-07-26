48
Transfer news LIVE! New Arsenal signing imminent; Chelsea seal Kudus deal; Hojlund agrees Man Utd contract

132 4 minutes read


We are less than a month away from the start of the season and all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain active in the market. The Gunners are reportedly ready to turn their attention to Gremio midfielder Bitello after splashing huge cash on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber as Mikel Arteta looks to go one better in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea, meanwhile, appear to be keen to make Ajax star Mohammed Kudus their next big summer signing. A fee of around £40m is believed to have been agreed and personal terms are not likely to be a problem, with the Blues still chasing a move for Brighton star Moises Caicedo.


