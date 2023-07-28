4
47
13
45
5
7
25
50
24
31
2
32
18
34
3
16
44
48
11
46
43
9
20
26
1
15
8
49
33
35
30
40
37
21
14
29
10
38
39
22
23

Arsenal USA tour winners and losers:

142 3 minutes read


A

rsenal endured sweltering humidity in Washington and New Jersey and scorching temperatures in Los Angeles, as they prepare for the season opener against Manchester City at Wembley next Sunday.

Despite returning to cooler climes on this side of the Atlantic, some in the squad will be feeling the heat as manager Mikel Arteta prepares to trim his squad.


Source link

142 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Declan Rice: Man City expected to launch bid for Arsenal transfer target as West Ham hold out for £100m

Declan Rice: Man City expected to launch bid for Arsenal transfer target as West Ham hold out for £100m

Chelsea FC XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea FC XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Women’s World Cup 2023: England hopes dealt hammer blow as Keira Walsh stretchered off with knee injury

Women’s World Cup 2023: England hopes dealt hammer blow as Keira Walsh stretchered off with knee injury

Soccer24

Bunjira reawakens presidential bid with astute criticism of ZIFA

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo