29
5
18
11
13
25
33
45
30
21
39
20
24
10
1
48
23
3
50
34
22
15
31
47
26
2
38
32
43
8
46
14
35
4
16
40
7
9
44
49
37

Chelsea to display new Israeli supporters' club banner without Star of David

145 Less than a minute


The fans’ club was told it could no longer display the Star of David inside Stamford Bridge in a decision they have labeled “anti-Semitic”


Source link

145 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea FC vs Brighton: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

Chelsea FC vs Brighton: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

Jose Mourinho’s Roma future rests on one game after ‘disgusting’ football and Serie A collapse

Jose Mourinho’s Roma future rests on one game after ‘disgusting’ football and Serie A collapse

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou offers update on Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr after Fulham win

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou offers update on Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr after Fulham win

England See Off Albania, Scots Grab Draw, Danes Hit Eight, Armenia Stun Iceland

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo