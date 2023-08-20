World Athletics Championships medal table: Latest standings and results at Budapest 2023

The next eight days will provide the best of the best the chance to prove themselves on track and field around Hungary’s National Athletics Centre, a 36,000-seater arena built especially for this event at a cost of £562million.

Zharnel Hughes leads Great Britain’s medal hopes in the 100m and 200m sprints. Athletics certainly needs a new star and, with the Olympics a year away, this tournament promises to be the perfect preview to Paris 2024.

Alvaro Martin of Spain won the first goal of the competition in the 20km men’s race walk on Saturday before USA topped the opening night standings with a world record in the mixed 4x400m relay, with the Brits in second.

Here’s the latest athletics medal table and standings at Budapest 2023…

Pos Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 USA 2 0 1 3 2 Spain 2 0 0 2 2 Ethiopia 1 1 1 3 4 Italy 1 1 0 2 5 Great Britian & NI 0 1 0 1 5 Australia 0 1 0 1 5 Sweden 0 1 0 1 8 Brazil 0 0 1 1 8 Czech Republic 0 0 1 1

Table correct as of 10am BST, Sunday August 20.