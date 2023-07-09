49
25
7
20
5
45
39
8
37
32
15
1
46
28
9
4
2
50
38
31
44
29
11
30
40
34
26
33
21
48
13
10
23
18
16
3
43
24
35
14
47
22

The Ashes: Third Test finely poised after Pat Cummins takes key Joe Root wicket

141 1 minute read


T

he Third Ashes Test remains on a knife-edge, with Harry Brook driving England closer to victory after Australia made early breakthroughs on the fourth morning.

Chasing 251 for the win that would keep the series alive, England resumed on 27 without loss but saw their top four – including a promoted Moeen Ali – all dismissed in the opening session to reach lunch on 153 for four, with 98 runs still to get.


Source link

141 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham told Ange Postecoglou favourite Kyogo Furuhashi ‘not ready’ for Spurs after transfer links

Tottenham told Ange Postecoglou favourite Kyogo Furuhashi ‘not ready’ for Spurs after transfer links

Free Agency Madness! Washington Wins, Who Else?

IN PICTURES: The Championship’s released and retained list

IN PICTURES: The Championship’s released and retained list

Ashwin

Chennai Test Poised For Tantalizing Finish

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo