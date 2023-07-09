The Ashes: Third Test finely poised after Pat Cummins takes key Joe Root wicket

T he Third Ashes Test remains on a knife-edge, with Harry Brook driving England closer to victory after Australia made early breakthroughs on the fourth morning.

Chasing 251 for the win that would keep the series alive, England resumed on 27 without loss but saw their top four – including a promoted Moeen Ali – all dismissed in the opening session to reach lunch on 153 for four, with 98 runs still to get.

Both openers had done well to survive a tricky closing period on day three, but Ben Duckett succumbed to Mitchell Starc in the fourth over of the morning, trapped lbw and taking a wasted review with him.

With Ollie Pope ruled out for the series, England had moved Brook to No3 in the first innings here, but after he had made just three, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum opted for a rejig, Moeen instead shuffled up the order.

The all-rounder added just five before being bowled by Starc but the move could yet pay off, with Brook unbeaten on 40 at the interval returning to his usual slot at No5 and joined by Stokes.

Zak Crawley, meanwhile, had looked in fine touch again but in typically frustrating fashion edged Mitchell Marsh behind on 44 trying to repeat a glorious stroke through cover the previous ball.

Root looked uncharacteristically nervy at the start of his innings, thrashing at Starc’s wide delivery and edging just short of the slip cordon, but looked to have settled until the return of Pat Cummins to the attack, Australia’s captain prising out England’s best batter for the third innings in succession.