ATP Finals 2023: Results, standings, schedule and TV as Djokovic meets Sinner in final today

World No4 Sinner dominated the deciding third set against 2020 winner Daniil Medvedev in Saturday’s first semi-final contest, becoming in the process the first Italian player ever to reach the showpiece match at the annual season-ending tennis tournament.
Sinner drew a standing ovation from an adoring home crowd in Turin as his incredible year continued, with the daunting figure of Djokovic now awaiting in Sunday’s final.
Djokovic is hunting a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals victory that would see him move clear of great rival Roger Federer after brushing aside Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, though he was bested by Sinner only on Tuesday in their group meeting.
In the doubles final, Britain’s Joe Salisbury partnered Rajeev Ram and retained their titles against Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers.
Here’s all you need to know…
Novak Djokovic lifted the title for a sixth time last year
Getty Images
Date, start time and venue
The ATP Finals started on Sunday November 12, 2023 and is running for a week through to the final on Sunday November 19.
The Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy is hosting the action, having taken over from the O2 Arena in London in 2021.
Singles schedule and results
Jannik Sinner bt. Daniil Medvedev 6-3 6-7 (4-7), 6-1
Novak Djokovic bt. Carlos Alcaraz 6-3 6-2
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic (Sunday, November 19)
Carlos Alcaraz is one of the top two seeds in Turin
REUTERS
Singles group stage and results
Novak Djokovic bt. Holger Rune 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (1-7) 6-3
Jannik Sinner bt. Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 6-4
Holger Rune bt. Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-1 (retired)
Jannik Sinner bt. Novak Djokovic 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2)
Novak Djokovic bt. Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7-1) 4-6 6-1
Jannik Sinner bt. Holger Rune 6-2 5-7 6-4
|
Pos
|
Player
|
Match W/L
|
Set W/L
|
Set W%
|
Game W/L
|
Game W%
|
1
|
Jannik Sinner
|
3-0
|
6-2
|
75%
|
49-39
|
55.68%
|
2
|
Novak Djokovic
|
2-1
|
5-4
|
55.56%
|
54-49
|
52.43%
|
3
|
Holger Rune
|
1-2
|
4-4
|
50%
|
29-36
|
44.62%
|
4
|
Hubert Hurkacz
|
0-1
|
1-2
|
33.33%
|
13-17
|
43.33%
|
5
|
Stefanos Tsitsipas
|
0-2
|
0-4
|
0%
|
8-12
|
40%
Alexander Zverev bt Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 6-3 6-4
Daniil Medvedev bt Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz bt Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-2
Daniil Medvedev bt Alexander Zverev 7-6 (9-7) 6-4
Carlos Alcaraz bt Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4
Alexander Zverev bt Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-4
|
Pos
|
Player
|
Match W/L
|
Set W/L
|
Set W%
|
Game W/L
|
Game W%
|
1
|
Carlos Alcaraz
|
2-1
|
5-2
|
71.43%
|
39-33
|
54.17%
|
2
|
Daniil Medvedev
|
2-1
|
4-2
|
67%
|
33-28
|
54.10%
|
2
|
Alexander Zverev
|
2-1
|
4-3
|
57.14%
|
40-35
|
53.33%
|
4
|
Andrey Rublev
|
0-3
|
0-6
|
0%
|
21-37
|
36.21%
Doubles schedule and results
Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos bt. Matthew Ebden & Rohan Bopanna 7-5 6-4
Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury bt. Santiago Gonzalez & Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 10-7
Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury bt Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos 6-3 6-4
Doubles group tables and results
Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek bt. Maximo Gonzalez & Andres Molteni 6-4 6-2
Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos bt. Santiago Gonzalez & Edouard Roger-Vasselin 2-6 6-3 10-7
Santiago Gonzalez & Edouard Roger-Vasselin bt. Maximo Gonzalez & Andres Molteni 6-4 6-4
Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos bt. Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek 6-4 6-4
Santiago Gonzalez & Edouard Roger-Vasselin bt. Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek 6-4 3-6 15-13
Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos bt. Maximo Gonzalez & Andres Molteni 6-3 6-4
|
Pos
|
Player
|
Match W/L
|
Set W/L
|
Set W%
|
Game W/L
|
Game W%
|
1
|
Granollers & Zeballos
|
3-0
|
6-1
|
85.71%
|
33-24
|
57.89%
|
2
|
S. Gonzalez & Roger-Vasselin
|
2-1
|
5-3
|
62.50%
|
31-27
|
53.45%
|
3
|
Dodig & Krajicek
|
1-2
|
3-4
|
42.86%
|
30-28
|
51.72%
|
4
|
M. Gonzalez & Molteni
|
0-3
|
0-6
|
0%
|
21-26
|
36.84%
Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski bt. Jason Kubler & Rinky Hijikata 6-3 6-4
Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury bt. Matthew Ebden & Rohan Bopanna 6-3 6-4
Matthew Ebden & Rohan Bopanna bt. Jason Kubler & Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-4
Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury bt. Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski 6-3 3-6 10-7
Matthew Ebden & Rohan Bopanna bt. Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski 6-4 7-6 (7-5)
Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury bt. Jason Kubler & Rinky Hijikata 5-7 6-1 10-2
|
Pos
|
Player
|
Match W/L
|
Set W/L
|
Set W%
|
Game W/L
|
Game W%
|
1
|
Ram & Salisbury
|
3-0
|
6-2
|
75%
|
34-24
|
60.71%
|
2
|
Ebden & Bopanna
|
2-1
|
4-2
|
66.67%
|
32-30
|
51.61%
|
3
|
Koolhof & Skupski
|
1-2
|
3-4
|
42.86%
|
31-30
|
50.82%
|
4
|
Kubler & Hijikata
|
0-3
|
1-6
|
14.29%
|
23-36
|
38.98%
- Alternates $152,500
- Participation Fee $325,500*
- Round-robin match win $390,000
- Semi-final match win $1,105,000
- Final win $2,201,000
- Undefeated champion $4,801,500
* That participation fee is for three matches. Players will receive $162,750 for one match and $244,125 for playing two.
Men’s doubles (per pair)
- Alternate $50,850
- Participation Fee $132,000*
- Round-robin match win $95,000
- Semi-final match win $175,650
- Final win $351,000
- Undefeated champion $943,650
* Teams will receive $66,000 for one match and €99,000 for two matches.
Jannik Sinner has reached the ATP Finals showpiece on home soil in Italy
AP
- Sunday, November 12 – Singles and doubles group matches
- Monday, November 13 – Singles and doubles group matches
- Tuesday, November 14 – Singles and doubles group matches
- Wednesday, November 15 – Singles and doubles group matches
- Thursday, November 16 – Singles and doubles group matches
- Friday, November 17 – Singles and doubles group matches
- Saturday, November 18 – Singles and doubles semi-finals
- Sunday, November 19 – Singles and doubles finals
Play will begin at 11am GMT each day for the early sessions and at 5:30pm for the evening sessions. The finals on Sunday, November 19 are set to start at 2pm.
Where to watch the ATP Finals
TV channel: The ATP Finals will be broadcast in the UK on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.
Live stream: Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the action either on their website or through the app.
Source link