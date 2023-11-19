45
ATP Finals 2023: Results, standings, schedule and TV as Djokovic meets Sinner in final today

World No4 Sinner dominated the deciding third set against 2020 winner Daniil Medvedev in Saturday’s first semi-final contest, becoming in the process the first Italian player ever to reach the showpiece match at the annual season-ending tennis tournament.

Sinner drew a standing ovation from an adoring home crowd in Turin as his incredible year continued, with the daunting figure of Djokovic now awaiting in Sunday’s final.


