32
14
49
34
1
8
3
2
31
38
22
10
24
35
26
44
29
48
11
37
15
40
23
16
4
18
33
13
46
20
43
39
25
5
30
9

Harry Kane responds to taunts from Arsenal fans after former Tottenham hero breaks Emirates record

139 Less than a minute


England captain proves thorn in the side of the Gunners once again


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England’s attack humiliates North Macedonia and shows why they are capable of winning Euro 2024

England’s attack humiliates North Macedonia and shows why they are capable of winning Euro 2024

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello battle; Chelsea’s Caicedo boost; Amrabat to Man Utd; Lavia to Liverpool

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Bitello battle; Chelsea’s Caicedo boost; Amrabat to Man Utd; Lavia to Liverpool

France vs England LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates after Lawrence try

France vs England LIVE! Six Nations 2024 match stream, latest score and rugby updates after Lawrence try

Lingard Shines On Hammers Debut, Brighton Stun Liverpool At Anfield

Lingard Shines On Hammers Debut, Brighton Stun Liverpool At Anfield

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo