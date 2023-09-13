Australia vs Fiji: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, odds

A narrow defeat to Wales set back Fiji’s ambitions of reaching the quarter-finals for only the second time, with victory in Saint-Etienne this weekend almost essential to any remaining hopes.

Eddie Jones oversaw only a second victory in ten games as the Wallabies beat Georgia in their opening game.

Any signs of encouragement will be lost unless they can come through a big test against the Pacific Islanders.

Australia have not lost to Fiji since 1954 and know the criticism of their recent form will reach fever pitch if that run ends here.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Australia vs Fiji takes place on Sunday September 17, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 4.45pm BST.

The Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne will host.

Where to watch Australia vs Fiji

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be shown live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 4.15pm.

Live stream: The ITV website and ITVX app will also offer a free live stream service for fans online.

Australia vs Fiji team news

Aussie scrum-half Tate McDermott has been ruled out of this game due to head injury protocols after an early exit against Georgia.

Samu Kerevi is expected to be fit after being taken off at half time as a precaution.

Australia vs Fiji lineups

The teams will be confirmed before the weekend, so check back to find out who’s in the team!

Australia vs Fiji referee

Andrew Brace of Ireland takes charge of this one with Chris Busby and South African official Jaco Peyper as assistants. TMO is under the command of Brian MacNeice.

Australia vs Fiji prediction

It’s fair to say a high proportion of the neutrals watching along on Sunday will be backing Fiji, who came within a whisker of beating Wales in a lively performance.

However, their kicking issues could hold them back with Australia gaining a touch of confidence after a first win of the year.

Australia to win, by under five points.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fiji won twice on tours of Australia in the 1950s but have lost every game since a 3-3 draw in 1961.

Australia wins: 19

Fiji wins: 2

Draws: 1

Australia vs Fiji latest odds

Australia to win: 3/10

Fiji to win: 13/5

Draw: 22/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).