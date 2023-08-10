Awakening by Beeziflybynyt | SA Music News Magazine

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Beeziflybynyt is a talented multidisciplinary artist, electronic music DJ and producer hailing from Johannesburg, South Africa. With a strong passion for art and music, Beeziflybynyt has made significant strides in both disciplines, captivating audiences with his unique blend of creativity and innovation.

Throughout his career, Beeziflybynyt has had the privilege of performing at esteemed events such as the Smoking Dragon Festival ,SWITZERLAND Berne last year, where his electrifying DJ sets and mesmerizing productions left a lasting impression on the audience. His ability to seamlessly blend various genres and create a captivating sonic experience sets him apart as a true maestro of electronic music.

In addition to his musical prowess, Beeziflybynyt is an accomplished visual artist. Starting as a producer and DJ, he began designing his own album cover art, which then sparked a passion for painting, collage-making, and photography. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant cityscape of Johannesburg, Beeziflybynyt has created stunning artwork that captures the essence of the urban environment, often featuring portraits of fellow artists and friends, as well as architectural landscapes.

‘End of Mess’ EP

“End of Mess” is not only an EP of captivating electronic music but also an immersive visual experience. Crafted alongside a body of artworks, this release intertwines the auditory and visual realms, creating a truly multi-sensory journey.

Each track from the EP is brought to life through accompanying visual representations. As you listen to the music, you will find yourself immersed in a storyline that reflects the artist’s introspection and growth, as well as a deep exploration of their past experiences.

The artworks connected to “End of Mess” serve as windows into the mind of beeziflybynyt, portraying the sounds from the EP with vivid and intriguing visuals. The synergy between the music and the artworks creates a powerful narrative arc, allowing listeners to delve deeper into the emotions and meanings behind each composition

Follow Beeziflybynyt Online

Linktree

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram