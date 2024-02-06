9
Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Announce ‘VULTURES’ Event in Chicago

137 1 minute read

Vultures is headed to Chicago. Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have announced a listening party for the album at Chicago’s United Center. The listening party is set for a night before the official release of Volume 1 of the album.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign has the first volume of Vultures loaded for Feb. 9. According to the NFR Podcast, the release will have features from Chris Brown, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo, Charlie Wilson, YG and more.

Last month, Ye released the trailer for he and Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming music video, “Vultures,” featuring Bump J and Lil Durk.

Ye and Ty$ have also announced the release dates for all three volumes of the Vultures album: Feb. 9, March 8, and April 5.






