B33Kay SA & Ceeka RSA team with Malume Hypeman for ‘Woza.’ – Following the monumental success of ‘Athandwe’ (SOA Matrixx, Sir Trill, and B33kay SA), rising star B33kay SA releases his highly anticipated single ‘Woza.’

Joining forces with Ceeka RSA, renowned for their contribution to the global summer anthem ‘Mnike,’ this collaboration promises to set the Amapiano scene ablaze.

Released yesterday, ‘Woza’ marks a thrilling musical journey! This builds on the infectious energy of ‘Athandwa.’ The track, showcasing B33kay SA’s evolution as an artist. A fusion of Amapiano vibes with international influences creates a unique and captivating sound. A testament to B33kay SA’s artistic prowess.

The collaboration with Ceeka RSA represents a meeting of musical minds. A celebration of B33kay SA‘s distinctive style, and a testament to the magic that unfolds when talented artists come together. ‘Woza‘ is not merely a sonic evolution. It pushes the boundaries of Amapiano. Incorporating global influences that amplify B33kay SA’s artistic vision.

@b33kay_sa on all social media platforms

@ceeka_rsa on all social media platforms

