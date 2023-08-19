44
50
24
10
49
46
11
14
3
33
32
47
35
38
7
16
9
37
23
2
4
40
31
34
43
18
21
29
15
8
30
1
5
13
25
48
45
22
26
39
20

Harry Kane scores and sets up another in stunning Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich win

142 1 minute read


H

arry Kane has declared his ambition of winning the Ballon d’Or at Bayern Munich, but he won’t be the only player licking his lips after his £100million move from Tottenham.

After only four minutes into his Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen on Friday night, the 30-year-old had played in both Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane for attempts on goal in trademark fashion.


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon as protesters storm court

Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon as protesters storm court

England relief as Lauren James will return for Women’s World Cup final – if Lionesses make it

England relief as Lauren James will return for Women’s World Cup final – if Lionesses make it

Soccer24

SuperSport CEO responds to Rusike transfer reports

Inter Milan XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup for Champions League final

Inter Milan XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup for Champions League final

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo