Harry Kane scores and sets up another in stunning Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich win

H arry Kane has declared his ambition of winning the Ballon d’Or at Bayern Munich, but he won’t be the only player licking his lips after his £100million move from Tottenham.

After only four minutes into his Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen on Friday night, the 30-year-old had played in both Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane for attempts on goal in trademark fashion.

First it was a smart one-two as he pulled off his marker only to slightly overhit a difficult ball, before he found his range with a deliciously delicate touch into space to set Sane free for the first goal of the new German top-flight season.

Thomas Tuchel deployed Kane in the No9 role on his first start for Bayern and witnessed the extent to which the England captain can do it all.

Kane floated into the channels and deeper pockets of space to link up play while also getting into poacher’s positions in the box, where he popped up on 74 minutes to collect Alphonso Davies’ pass and score his first goal for the club via a small deflection.

The finish came after long periods of Bayern failing to find their new centre forward in such positions, as Werder sat deep in the first half and largely limited the visitors to attempts from range, when Kane was in chief creator mode.

Bremen’s confidence grew in the second period yet they failed to truly test Sven Ulreich in the Munich goal as space opened up on the counter, enabling Kane to switch to goal-getter.

Bayern, beaten 3-0 in last week’s German Super Cup, had let their opponents back into it and are far from the finished product under Thomas Tuchel as they set out to win their 12th-straight league title and a first Champions League crown in four years.

The 4-0 scoreline somewhat flattered the visitors, after injury-time goals from Sane and Mathys Tel after Kane had gone off with cramp.

Yet, in Kane, they have somebody not only capable of scoring the goals to fire them to glory but a player who will elevate the likes of Sane, Coman and Jamal Musiala around him – which makes for a thoroughly potent combination.