How Ben Earl went from Eddie Jones outcast to England’s Rugby World Cup star

PARIS — The beauty of a Rugby World Cup knockout match is there is nothing else to think about – no worries about club finances, no last week or next week unless you win, no need to do anything other than smash the opposition with your carefully crafted game plan in each and every minute, and see if it works.

The way Ben Earl has grabbed his chance to shine in this tournament epitomises how such a laser focus can work, as England approach their semi-final with the world’s No 1-ranked team, the defending champions South Africa, here in Paris on Saturday.

Earl has come from outside head coach Steve Borthwick’s squad at the outset of 2023 to be the starting No 8 in four of England’s six World Cup matches.

The 25-year-old, who is ordinarily an openside flanker for Saracens, may have been assisted by the injuries and lack of form of his club-mate Billy Vunipola; or maybe Earl’s own verve and pace and phlegmatic comfort in the limelight have helped him surge ahead of much-vaunted rivals at the base of the scrum including Alex Dombrandt, Sam Simmonds, Zach Mercer and Lewis Ludlam.

Earl has sailed on regardless, racking up a team-leading 333 minutes on the field and 372 metres carried, including a tearaway break in the quarter-final win over Fiji. Very little boosts team morale like a loose ball scooped up and ferried 50 metres upfield at a rate of knots.

Earl has just the one line-out take to his name but that is partly why Courtney Lawes is in the team on the blindside flank.

“This is certainly the most enjoyable time of my career,” Earl told a media conference at England’s Paris training base on Thursday. “I’m really grateful for everything that’s happened for me so far this campaign.”

Earl is prominent in the newly released Premiership documentary on Amazon Prime, Mud, Sweat and Tears, filmed during last season’s play-offs that ended with Saracens as champions.

We learnt he studied The Odyssey for a degree in comparative literature and he owns vinyl records of The Beatles and Paul Simon.

Earl has also been one of the regular faces fielded by England for sessions with the media during the squad’s seven weeks in France. So we know about his golf off an impressive handicap of four – he and Owen Farrell, Danny Care and Jamie George are a regular grouping – and his prowess at cricket; a good pal is England’s Zak Crawley, from Kent youth teams.

There has also been attention on his celebrations of moments in matches – seen by some as needless, and by others as a natural emotional outlet – revelling in penalties and turnovers for his team, and occasionally the mistakes of the opposition.

These fist-pumping displays have been remarked on since way before Earl’s time, as they are imbued in Saracens as means of spreading positive energy. And, just possibly, putting opponents in their place.

Earl was voted as the Premiership player of the season by a media panel in 2022, but internationally after a flurry of 13 caps as a replacement in 2020 and early 2021 he suffered the fallout of a poor England performance away to Ireland under former head coach Eddie Jones in March 2021.

It was not until the home warm-up match with Wales in August this year that he made his first start in a Test.

Further back, in his teens, he had been known for doing one brilliant thing then going missing for five minutes.

Building self-belief and consistency involved a stint at Bristol Bears – helping them finish top of the regular league in 2021 – while Saracens were in the second division, then a return to North London and a losing Premiership final against Borthwick’s Leicester in 2022, followed by a title triumph when Sarries beat Sale Sharks in the 2023 final at Twickenham in May.

England’s defence coach Kevin Sinfield said of Earl on Tuesday: “If you named a world XV at this moment in time, he would be close to getting in it.”

And Earl’s England teammate Ollie Chessum said: “In moments when we have needed someone to pull something out of a hat, ‘Benny’ has been that person.”

High praise from within the England squad, but Earl is about to meet the biggest challenge of his still young career; one that if it goes wrong could be reminiscent of his struggles against La Rochelle and France’s No 8 ace Gregory Alldritt last season.

Earl’s direct opponent in this semi-final is Duane Vermeulen, all 18kgs’ worth of weight advantage and 74 caps of him.

Earl, who will be winning his 24th cap, said on Thursday: “They are a big pack – that’s not lost on us by any means. They’re world champions for a reason, they’re Lions [series] champions for a reason. I’ve been watching highlights of some of their players in the pack since I was 12. I’ve got a huge amount of respect for them but the only way we can respect them is by bringing our best.

“We’re our own team. Although we kind of feel we’ve been through the mill over the last couple of months, we’re the kind of team that doesn’t hold too much baggage.”

Saracens announced an extended contract for Earl this month, and he admitted he had previously considered a move overseas, but he is now keen to promote the troubled Premiership.

“As a younger generation, we need to be a bit more open by putting ourselves out there,” Earl said. “We’ve had some talks with the league – we’re asking for a bit more, they’re asking for a bit more. Everyone is willing and saying the right things, so hopefully that’s a step in the right direction.”

Winning the World Cup is all that is on the mind of England’s breakout star today. “One win from the final, two wins from taking the trophy home,” he said. “First things first, a massive game Saturday night.”