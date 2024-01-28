How Ben Stokes’s cricketing sorcery inspired Bazball’s greatest win

Ben Stokes has proven the doubters wrong (Photo: Getty)

HYDERABAD – And boxing thought it was the last word in knockout sport. England climbed off the deck here like Tyson Fury in Las Vegas, a quite stunning turnaround that restated emphatically the capacity of Test cricket to enthral.

In this game there is no need for gimmicks, fireworks and sprayed-gold pads. There are no trumpets when wickets fall or flares when a six lands. The heart tracks the tension and pulse rates were through the roof.

This contest could easily have ended in India’s favour on day three but concluded instead with an historic English victory that might yet haunt the hosts for the remainder of the series. England won the opening Test in India three years ago by a far bigger margin but the hosts recovered to win 3-1 with comfortable victories of their own.

That was before Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum came together to work their alchemy. And what sorcery we witnessed in Hyderabad, England turning a 190-run first innings deficit into a 28-run win on their first visit to the city. It was a result made possible by the remarkable contributions of two players who slept in the stocks after the hammering England took in the first two days.

The queue of contrite reporters who took the scalpel to skipper Stokes for his selections snaked around the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. The criticism levelled at Stokes over the return of Ollie Pope and the elevation of Tom Hartley appeared entirely fair on Friday night. As dusk settled on Hyderabad 48 hours later, not for the first time, guru Ben’s way of seeing burned holes in the doubters.

Pope took his overnight 148, described by England’s foremost batsman Joe Root as the best innings he has witnessed, to a monumental 196, his the last wicket to fall on the stroke of lunch with the lead at 230. On the evidence of a wicket both spicy and consistent, the balance of probability appeared equally spread until Test debutant Hartley flipped the script entirely with a passable impression of peak Ravichandran Ashwin.

But for Pope’s knock, Hartley would have creamed the man of the match award with his seven wickets, the last a dramatic stumping with India 28 runs shy of victory. That the Pope and Hartley resurrections were wholly unforeseen outside the Stokes and McCullum vision deeply enriched the narrative and forced upon us the conclusion that, under this regime, there is neither a ceiling nor cause lost.

Pope, recalled for the first time since shoulder surgery in July without any time in the middle, was ragged in his 11-ball first innings for just one run. Hartley was essentially a punt who looked hopelessly miscast when his first ball in Test cricket went for six and his first nine overs disappeared for 63.

What the critics judged to be flawed thinking was in fact an illustration of outstanding generalship. Stokes is a process man. He is disengaged from outcomes per se, believing that results are the consequence of agency. His entire focus is on creating the right environment for the players to produce their best stuff, and in some cases to display capabilities they didn’t recognise they had.

In this, Stokes is worthy of comparison with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, to name two towering examples of inspirational leadership, team-first men who strip the emotion out of decision-making and are all-in on the collective.

Stokes spoke in the immediacy of victory about his investment in Hartley in that first innings when he opened at one end and bowled an unbroken spell of nine overs despite getting tanked. The words apply equally to Pope, of course.

“We’re out here for a long tour. This is going to be a long game, so I was willing to give him the longer spell regardless of what happened because I knew I was going to have to turn back to him at some point. Allowing him to have the longer spell at the start was almost justification; to say, ‘What I was telling you before the game is going to happen’.

“Whether or not that was the reason to say he got seven wickets and won us the game this innings, who knows? But that was the thought process behind it and giving the people we select complete backing and not going back on the words that we speak.”

It was Pope’s 80-partnership with Hartley after the fall of Rehan Ahmed’s wicket in the morning that helped England towards their 400-plus total, a period in the game that, according to TV pundit Kevin Pietersen, destroyed India’s soul.

Sending back Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in the space of three balls after India had reached 42 without loss triggered a further disintegration of spirit that would end with figures of 7-62.

The defeat was devastating for a team that had lost only three times in 47 Test matches in India since England triumphed here 12 years ago. It was also the first time India had lost a match at home having achieved a first innings lead of 100 or more.

The results mirrored events earlier in the day in Brisbane, where the West Indies inflicted a similarly rare and unexpected defeat upon Australia in their own backyard. That match ended with Shamar Joseph doing cartwheels around the Gabba having just removed Josh Hazlewood’s off stump to seal an eight-run win. And this after going to hospital the night before for X-rays on a suspected broken toe.

Who says Test cricket is dead?

News of the shock result made its way quickly to Hyderabad where it was received by the travelling fans as a cosmic sign that England would repeat it. In episodes like this it is possible to believe anything. Reason evaporates in the elation of the moment. This is sport’s gift to us, a magical dimension that connects us to feelings and emotions out of reach in our mundane, workaday lives.

None who watched England in Hyderabad these past four days will ever forget it. Sport at its mesmeric best creating memories for life. Round two in Visakhapatnam cannot come soon enough.