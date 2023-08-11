Phil Giles interview: Why Brentford haven’t replaced Ivan Toney as David Raya transfer explained

B rentford director of football Phil Giles is confident the Bees will cope without Ivan Toney until the striker returns from his ban.

Toney is out until January after being handed an eight-month suspension by the FA for multiple betting breaches.

But rather than panic and turn to the transfer market for a replacement for their top scorer last season, Brentford believe they already have solutions in their squad.

Yoane Wissa is set to lead the line in the Toney role and Bryan Mbeumo and will be asked to drive the Brentford attack from the right of a front three.

They also have high hopes for Kevin Schade and believe Keane Lewis-Potter, who struggled last season after his £20million move from Hull, can have a greater impact.

Explaining why Brentford decided not to sign a Toney replacement, Giles has also suggested Thomas Frank is ready to change their playing style to avoid the risk of being found out after two impressive seasons in the Premier League.

“You can’t replace Ivan,” said Giles in an interview with Standard Sport. “Well you can but it would cost an arm and a leg and we can’t afford to. So if you can’t replace him, you’ve got to think about how to do things differently.

“Our big names, like Toney, are big names for a reason because they’ve earned that. Learning to do things differently is good as well because over a couple of years teams will know how Brentford do it, our threats and try to neutralise us.

“By adapting constantly then it might provide opportunity to play well rather than it being the same old, same old.”

Giles added: “Others have got to have an opportunity or you won’t have a squad. If it is the same XI every week, you’re in trouble. Wissa has done really great in taking that position, over two years he has got a lot of goals. He deserves his opportunity.

“We’ve got Keane Lewis-Potter who is not a No9 but he is an attacking player who was very unlucky with injuries last year and he has looked sharp in pre-season which is good as he hasn’t played in a long time.

“It is cliche but it is like having a new player and hasn’t played a lot for us.”

Brentford have agreed for goalkeeper David Raya to join Arsenal on loan for £3million with a view to a £27m permanent move next summer.

Giles has explained why the Bees priced out Bayern Munich and Tottenham before agreeing a deal with Arsenal.

“Manchester United have just paid more than that for a goalkeeper [Andre Onana, who cost £45m],” he said.

“That’s the market for goalkeepers. If people value it differently, that’s their prerogative.

“Most players don’t come to Brentford as their end goal.

“They want to be here to develop and find an environment where they can do that. If they get a big move to a big club, it is great for them and probably us. It is a win-win.”

Giles believes Raya is leaving Brentford for a fair market price / PA

Brentford, have finished 13th and ninth in their two seasons in the Premier League, have been a selling club but Giles believes they can change their transfer strategy as they evolve.

He said: “The Premier League helps with the money side of it. We can be more or more ambitious.

“We can look at better players and keep better players. We can spend more. We have broken our transfer record steadily over the last three summers.

“This summer was Kevin Schade and then Nathan Collins — our two most expensive players.

“The players are not trying to leave a sinking ship so that also helps. It’s just a good place to be and our players are happy.”

Thomas Frank’s stock also continues to rise and he has been linked with jobs at Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa in the past year.

Giles believes Frank is in “top two” in Brentford history, alongside legendary Harry Curtis who built the club in the 1920s, but insists he will not panic when a big club comes calling.

“If one staff member leaves it shouldn’t disrupt it,” he said.

“We would have to replace any manager and then create a new stability around that. Luckily, [calls about signing Frank] have not happened.

“I am glad he likes it here and he told us and we like him too. We give him a lot of responsibility and autonomy and he is a hugely important part of what we do.”