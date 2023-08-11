50
49
2
14
48
11
45
43
9
47
39
37
46
40
32
13
24
10
15
5
38
44
20
22
4
23
25
26
29
7
31
1
21
35
8
34
18
33
30
3
16

Phil Giles interview: Why Brentford haven’t replaced Ivan Toney as David Raya transfer explained

141 3 minutes read


B

rentford director of football Phil Giles is confident the Bees will cope without Ivan Toney until the striker returns from his ban.

Toney is out until January after being handed an eight-month suspension by the FA for multiple betting breaches.


Source link

141 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

India Register Series-Levelling Win

Federico Valverde plays down Liverpool and Chelsea links as Real Madrid midfielder addresses future

Federico Valverde plays down Liverpool and Chelsea links as Real Madrid midfielder addresses future

F1 British Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream and latest updates with Max Verstappen on pole

F1 British Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream and latest updates with Max Verstappen on pole

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo