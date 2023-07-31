Stuart Broad sealing fifth Ashes Test win for England was ‘written in the stars’

THE OVAL — Stuart Broad signed off from his magnificent career by delivering a remarkable series-levelling victory for England in the final Ashes Test at The Oval, with captain Ben Stokes admitting: “It was written in the stars.”

Broad, who announced his retirement from cricket after the third day of this Test, produced the fairytale ending English fans were craving when he took the final two wickets of Todd Murphy and Alex Carey to seal a famous 49-run win that squared this captivating series at 2-2.

Coming back from 2-0 down, England ensured Australia’s wait for a first away Ashes series win will now go beyond a quarter of a century by the time they return here in 2027.

And it was thanks to Broad, whose 21st and 22nd wickets of the series were the final two England needed to clinch glory.

Stokes said: “I’ve played with Broady for a long time. He has been an unbelievable performer for England over a long, long time. It was written in the stars he’d take the last wicket.

“He’s been incredible. He has produced sensational moments on the field but you can’t pigeonhole him as someone who only produces certain things at certain moments. Because 604 Test wickets is something he should be very proud of.”

Broad has been a constant thorn in Australia’s side, playing every match of the last five home Ashes series, with his final match-winning spell following on from previous ones here in 2009, Durham in 2013 and Trent Bridge in 2015.

The 37-year-old, who also hit his final ball in cricket for six early on day four of this match, admitted this last day felt like an out-of-body experience.

“It’s been so special to walk off with a great group of friends,” he said. “Ultimately I wanted to leave the game loving it, and loving the environment and my memories of playing cricket are going to be pretty cool.

Moeen Ali also retired for a second time alongside Broad (Photo: Getty)

“I am not too emotional to be honest. Taking those last two wickets proved to me that I still loved taking wickets because I just ran around like a headless chicken. I still have that emotion and love for winning Test matches. To take a wicket to win an Ashes Test match being my final ball was something that will make me smile for the rest of my life.

“When the dust has settled it will sink in. It still doesn’t feel massively real. When I told the guys I couldn’t remember what I said. I didn’t feel like I was in my own body. I feel a little bit like that now. Will take time for dust to settle. I feel very proud.”

Moeen Ali, whose three wickets were key to Australia’s dramatic collapse from 238 for three to 334 all out chasing 384, revealed immediately after play that he has retired yet again from Test cricket.

The 36-year-old only came out of retirement just before this series after answering an SOS text from Stokes following spinner Jack Leach’s injury. He said: “I’m so glad I came back and said yes. From the first day I came back into the changing room, it’s been amazing.

“I know I’m done. If Stokesy messages me again, I know I’m going to delete it. That’s me done. I really have enjoyed it and it’s great to finish on a high.”