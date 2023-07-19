Karlsruher vs Liverpool LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool continue their pre-season preparations against German second division side Karlsruher today. Jurgen Klopp’s team have been on a training camp in his native Germany and play their first official game of the schedule at BBBank Wildpark in Karlsruhe.

The Reds have strengthened their squad in signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with both new recruits in line to make their non-competitive debuts later today. Fabinho, however, has been left back in England after a major money bid from Saudi Arabia, while there are reports both Jordan Henderson and Luiz Diaz could follow him there.

Liverpool were always likely to rebuild after such a poor season last time out and, transfer talk aside, today's game offers Klopp a chance to see his new players fit into the system, as well as to test the fitness of the more familiar face.