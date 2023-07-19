Karlsruher vs Liverpool LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool continue their pre-season preparations against German second division side Karlsruher today. Jurgen Klopp’s team have been on a training camp in his native Germany and play their first official game of the schedule at BBBank Wildpark in Karlsruhe.
The Reds have strengthened their squad in signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with both new recruits in line to make their non-competitive debuts later today. Fabinho, however, has been left back in England after a major money bid from Saudi Arabia, while there are reports both Jordan Henderson and Luiz Diaz could follow him there.
Liverpool were always likely to rebuild after such a poor season last time out and, transfer talk aside, today’s game offers Klopp a chance to see his new players fit into the system, as well as to test the fitness of the more familiar face. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Live updates
80’ Koumas on for Liverpool
Karlsruher 2-2 Liverpool
Just over ten minutes left for Liverpool to try and muster a winner, as Scanlon makes way for 17-year-old Lewis Koumas, son of Jason Koumas.
76’ Quality from Jota
Karlsruher 2-2 Liverpool
Lovely darting run from Jota, who dribbles through the entire Karlsruher midfield and defence before the ball runs slightly away from him and he’s unable to get a shot off. Confident play from the Portuguese.
70’ GOAL LIVERPOOL
Karlsruher 2-2 Liverpool
And there is the much sought-after equaliser for Liverpool. Joe Gomez crosses into the box, where Diogo Jota is there to head down into the path of the unmarked Cody Gakpo.
The Dutchman lets the ball come across his body, taking Franke out of the game, and then spins on it, firing into the corner to make it 2-2.
68’ Equaliser coming?
Karlsruher 2-1 Liverpool
Liverpool are pressing pretty high and intently now — desperate to level the score in their first pre-season. Karlsruher hanging on a little bit now and just trying to get it clear. Will Klopp’s side manage to breach their defence?
61’ Liverpool dominating possession
Karlsruher 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp’s side are seeing a lot of the ball, but they’re struggling to do anything with it. They’ve got to find something soon because it would be pretty humiliating if they lost this match, even with all the youngsters and changes.
54’ Half-chance for Liverpool
Karlsruher 2-1 Liverpool
Lovely chance as Gakpo puts Jota in, but the goalkeeper was out well to thwart.
50’ GOAL KARLSRUHER AHEAD
Karlsruher 2-1 Liverpool
Well well well… Liverpool are behind as Sebastian Jung powers the ball home.
Stindl found him with an excellent pass, but you have to question the Liverpool defending due to quite how much space Jung had to run into and then rifle past Jaros. The Reds trail!
46’ Lots of changes
LOTS of subs.
Entirely new lineup for Liverpool in this second half.
Jaros; McConnell, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas; Quansah, Scanlon, Mac Allister; Jota, Gakpo, Doak
An intriguing first half
Well, Liverpool were off to a flyer in their first match of the new season when Salah and Nunez combined with the latter slotting home for the opener inside three minutes.
But Karlsruher got themselves back into the tie, and they levelled in stirring fashion just before the break when club icon Lars Stindl battered in via the crossbar.
Big push needed after the break from Liverpool, who have played OK but need to kick on now, really.
HALF-TIME
Karlsruher 1-1 Liverpool
Honours even at the break at the BBBank Wildpark. Nunez and Stindl with goals for either side.
