Tottenham XI vs Lion City Sailors: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for friendly

Striker Scarlett picked up a muscle injury in training in Perth and was omitted from the squad to face Leicester City, in Thailand, before the game was cancelled due to torrential rain at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

Ndombele is also yet to feature in pre-season having also picked up a knock in training, but is in line for his first minutes in the Singapore National Stadium. Scarlett, 19, is back in training but unlikely to be risked.

“Everyone’s good”, said Postecoglou. “Dane Scarlett is the one who has been struggling with a bit of injury. But he sort of trained this morning. He probably won’t be available tomorrow.

“Tanguy was the other one who’s been a slow burner. But now he’s back training so he’s available as well. So, health-wise, I think everyone’s fit.”

The Aussie added: “Again, I think tomorrow I won’t use everyone. With us missing a game, this was the game where I was going to give game time to just about everyone in the squad but with us missing a game I’ll probably still focus on the guys who need a game.

“So I’ll probably do two elevens again, which means some will miss out but they’ll do some work and then we’ve got a full week of training after that.”

Spurs face Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona in their final two pre-season matches following Wednesday’s meeting with Lion City Sailors, whose manager is former Tottenham player and manager Tim Sherwood.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Kane