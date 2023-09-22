Benn vs Orozco: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, TV channel, live stream, latest odds and ring walks

C onor Benn makes a low-key return to boxing this weekend as he fights Rodolfo Orozco in Florida.

It is now 17 months since Benn was last in the ring, much of that time spent battling to clear his name after he failed two drug tests in the build-up to his planned bout with Chris Eubank Jr last year.

That battle is still ongoing – Benn is currently without a boxing license to fight in the UK. While a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) suspension was lifted earlier this summer by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel, that decision has since been appealed by UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control.

Despite that process continuing, Benn will return to the ring on Saturday night, in a bout that was announced with just a few days’ notice. The 26-year-old faces Mexican fighter Orozco (32-3-3) in a 154lbs contest, with attention likely to then turn to Eubank again should he secure victory as expected.

“I am undefeated in the ring, and in spirit,” Benn said. “A return on Saturday is a step closer to redemption.

Read More

“After that, I’m putting the 147-160 divisions on notice. You are looking at a determined man with a deep desire to beat them all.”

Benn vs Orozco date, start time, venue and ring walks

The bout is scheduled to take place on Saturday September 23, 2023 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The card is expected to get underway at 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning for UK fight fans, with main event ring walks pencilled in for 2:43am BST. Benn’s fight is set to take place ahead of the main event.

A Conor Benn win would likely lead to talks over a Chris Eubank bout / Getty Images

Benn vs Orozco fight card/undercard in full

It has not yet been confirmed where Benn vs Orozco will fit in on the bill.

Elsewhere on the card, Jessica McCaskill takes on Sandy Ryan in a welterweight unification bout, while the main event sees super-lightweight action between Richardson Hitchins and Jose Zepeda.

Richardson Hitchins vs Jose Zepeda

Austin Williams vs Steve Rolls

Jessica McCaskill vs Sandy Ryan

Orestes Velazquez vs Mohamed Soumaoro

Khalil Coe vs Kenmon Evans

Jeovanny Estella vs Luis Caraballo

Jasmine Artega vs Haley Pasion

Roberto Rivera Gomez vs Carlos Andre Dos Santos Rocha

How to watch Benn vs Orozco

TV channel: Benn vs Orozco is being broadcast live and exclusive on DAZN. A subscription to the platform currently costs from £9.99 per month in the UK.

The sports streaming service has DAZN 1 HD in the UK and Ireland on channel 429 on Sky.

Live stream: The DAZN app and website will offer a live stream service online across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles and more.

Benn vs Orozco fight prediction

There is plenty that is uncertain about Benn’s situation, both in and out of the ring, but it is fairly obvious that he will be keen to make a statement on Saturday night.

He has cut a frustrated figure in the interviews he has given during the ongoing saga following his failed drug tests, and Orozco is the man he will be looking to take it out on.

There should be no danger of complacency from Benn – against a fighter that on paper he should be comfortably beating -after so long out of the ring, though a slightly rusty start is almost inevitable.

The unbeaten fighter is never scared to let his hands go and looks likely to seal a stoppage victory in relatively quick time.

Benn to win by stoppage, round three

The unbeaten Brit will be eyeing a statement win / Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Benn vs Orozco weigh-in results

The pair will take to the scales on Friday – check back in then for the results!

Benn vs Orozco betting odds

Benn to win: 1/33

Orozco to win: 14/1

Draw: 33/1

Benn to win by KO or TKO: 2/9

Benn to win by points or decision: 7/2

Orozco to win by KO or TKO: 17/1

Orozco to win by points or decision: 40/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).