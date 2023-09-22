29
Benn vs Orozco: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, TV channel, live stream, latest odds and ring walks

C

onor Benn makes a low-key return to boxing this weekend as he fights Rodolfo Orozco in Florida.

It is now 17 months since Benn was last in the ring, much of that time spent battling to clear his name after he failed two drug tests in the build-up to his planned bout with Chris Eubank Jr last year.

That battle is still ongoing – Benn is currently without a boxing license to fight in the UK. While a UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) suspension was lifted earlier this summer by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel, that decision has since been appealed by UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control.


