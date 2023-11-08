Bounty Killer Covers Barry White’s Hit Song ‘Practice What You Preach’

Twenty-eight years after Reggae artist Mikey Spice scored his big breakthrough with his cover version of American R&B singer Barry White’s hit song Practice What You Preach, Bounty Killer has recorded his own rendition of that track.

The Warlord made the announcement on Sunday, where he shared a snippet of the song, which was produced under Richie Stephens Pot of Gold label.

“Ladiiiiiies it’s Rodneeeeeey PRACTICE WHAT YOU PREACH,” Bounty captioned the post.

There was an outpouring of praises from fans who hailed him for his efforts at singing the 1994 single, which had won a Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/Soul Song of the Year. Some described the Its OK artist as versatile, second to none, and a living legend.

“When this song officially release it will take the wedding and Valentine season by storm. Versatility and Perfection written all over this track,” mitchybigs86 said, while Hendricks8064 added: “No sa never see this one coming place good again Rodney an Richie pot of gold this is a game changer I tell people 20 yrs ago that bounty gonna lost longer in the business more creative that most of them cant wait fi the video drop”.

However, there were others who were not so much impressed with Bounty’s rendition of the song.

“OH WOW… Much love and ratings mi FAVORITE Deejay.. But, no sah 😂😂😂!! Mikey Spice sang it best… The Deejaying part mi like though,” was the comment from mrjahbee.

Another follower was caustic in her remarks, and brought up the Warlord’s past run-ins with the law some years ago after he inflicted blows to a former girlfriend with a hammer.

“Stop beating them with hammer that’s why them a run leave you,” the commenter said. However, she was tackled by several fans of the artiste who demanded that she let sleeping dogs lie.

“Why bringing this up? People’s past is their past people grow and learn from their experiences. Are you without sin? Some a ya’ll closets be overflowing with skeletons. Take your knee off the man neck!” she ordered.

The original version of Practice What You Preach rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for three weeks. It also reached No. 18 on the Hot 100.

The song’s lyrics are about a man claiming he’s on the brink of exasperation due to his partner’s empty promises of passionate lovemaking. He points out that he was waiting patiently for her to show him love and pleasure with the lights on, as he already was confident in his sexual powers but she ought to first take action and show him what she is capable of in the bedroom.

Sung by Barry White, who is described as the undisputed king of boudoir disco and a master of soul and popular R&B, the gold-selling track was co-written by White himself, Gerald Levert, and Edwin Nicholas. At the time of its release, Practice What You Preach gave White his first #1 on the Billboard R&B singles chart in almost 20 years.

It also featured in White’s 1994 album The Icon Is Love, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard R&B album charts and was nominated for a Grammy in the Best R&B Album category, but lost to TLC’s CrazySexyCool.

Practice What You Preach was also the seventh track from Reggae singer Mikey Spice’s Happiness album which was released in 1995 on the Real Authentic Sound Label. That album also contained songs such as I’ll be There, Can You Be Mine, It Won’t Be Long, Signs and Wonders, Chant Down Babylon, the title track Happiness and Open Your Eyes.