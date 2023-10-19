Boyz II Men add extra show for South Africa – Catch the highly anticipated concert by the legendary R&B group, Boyz II Men on a newly added show on Wednesday, 01 November 2023 at SunBet Arena, Time Square.

Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in the music industry. The group redefined popular R&B music and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations, all over the world.

With 4 Grammy Awards, the group has been consistent with maintaining their status throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also won a whopping 9 American Music Awards, 9 Soul Train Awards, 3 Billboard Awards, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

You don’t want to miss this.

Tickets start from R890 and can be purchased on Ticketpro.

Boyz II Men add extra show for South Africa – EVENT DETAILS: