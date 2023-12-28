Takeoff’s Father Files $1M Wrongful Death Lawsuit

According to news reports, the father of late rapper Takeoff of the famed ATL trio Migos, has joined the $1 million wrongful death civil lawsuit against Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Brant J. Stogner, the attorney for Takopff’s dad Kenneth Ball, announced that Mr. Ball is an Intervenor in the case, seeking compensation from the business where his son lost his life last year. Ball is suing for funeral expenses, psychological and psychiatric expenses, loss of advice, counsel, services, care, maintenance, and support.

Takeoff’s $26 million estate has become the center of this legal battle between his father and mother, Titiana Davenport. She previously filed a lawsuit against the Houston bowling alley, citing inadequate security and the owners’ knowledge of the establishments history of violent crimes prior to Takeoff’s murder.

Takeoff was shot and killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling last November. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested and charged on Dec. 2, 2022 with the rapper’s murder.





