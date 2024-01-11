Call to embrace new planning concepts

CLOUDINE MATOLA AND TENDAISHE NYAMUKUNDA

Town planners should adopt new planning strategies and concepts to help modernize settlements across the country and assist the government’s objective of developing an upper middle-class economy by 2030, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando said yesterday.

He made the remarks at a meeting for town planners from all local authorities across the country held in the capital, Harare.

“Colleagues, it is my clarion call that we embrace new planning strategies and concepts such as the compact, green and smart city concepts as we modernise our settlements. These strategies embrace new technologies and smart energy sources,” Chitando said.

He added: “With the development of new technological innovations such as geographical information systems (GIS), the concept of the “Smart City” can emerge as a means to achieve more efficient and sustainable cities. By definition, Smart City concept implies a comprehensive approach to city management and development.”

According to Chitando, functional settlements or urban areas must control their growth to maintain economic competitiveness while promoting social cohesion, environmental sustainability, and an improved standard of living for their residents.

“In fact the planning system was and is guided by the British planning system hence our cities and planning thoughts are characterised as European. It is therefore incumbent upon the users of the legal framework, you planners, to make the initiatives and vigorously look into the shortcomings of the legislation. Let us think without the box, not outside the box as we do our planning work,” Chitando said.

It comes at a time when master plans must be completed by June 30, 2024, for all local authorities.

The master plans are necessary for both service delivery and a well-functioning city.

“The whole issue is first and foremost we are following the implementation of the blueprint for all local authorities to have operative master plans by 30 June, without an operative master plan we cannot have a well functional city and we cannot plan for the improvement in the delivery of services so that’s paramount, we were given a deadline by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” he said.

He went on to say that the management of water, waste and sewers must be given top priority in these master plans.

“It is very important that these master plans are concluded, with heavy emphasis on water, waste management and sewer management that is the top priority to the Government, “ he said.

Furthermore, Chitando stated that in order for everyone to have access to clean water, the water deficit in cities needs to be addressed immediately.

“However, at the same time there are some urgent situations to be addressed like yesterday. Water has to be available 365 days a year 24 hours a day in all local authorities that’s non- negotiable and should be clearly spelt out in these master plans,” he said.

