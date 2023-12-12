Cape Town to welcome Russian hip-hop legend Oxxxymiron – Cape Town is set for the arrival of Russian anti-war activist and hip-hop star Oxxxymiron (Miron Yanovich Fyodorov). Marking his debut in South Africa, the January 2024 performance forms part of his world tour, ‘Beauty and Ugliness’.

Spanning six continents, the ‘Beauty and Ugliness’ world tour is Oxxxymiron’s most ambitious set of live performances. This, after a 5 year hiatus.

The tour has already seen the rapper perform in major cities across Europe and America, with major stops including London, Paris, Berlin, Buenos Aires and New York. January 2024 will see him perform for the first time in South Africa as well as Asia and Australia.

This world tour is Oxxxymiron’s response to the widespread migration of Russian speakers globally. His performances offer a sense of home and community for those uprooted by recent events, and a glimpse into the experiences of peace-loving Russian speakers world-wide. Oxxxymiron is a highly versatile artist whose songs span the whole spectrum of hip-hop: poetic storytelling, conscious boom bap, aggressive trap and experimental spoken word.

The event proudly hosted by the Hearty Collective in Woodstock will be taking place early January. The tour will feature works from the artist’s most recent album, interspersed with some of his well- and lesser-known gems.

We invite music lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and supporters of artistic freedom to join us in welcoming Oxxxymiron to Cape Town.

‘Beauty and Ugliness’ Tour Cape Town

Date: Saturday, 6 January 2024

Time: 7pm to late

Location: Hearty Collective | 380 Albert Road, Woodstock, Cape Town

Tickets: Available here via Quicket

Price: R550

Follow Oxxxymiron Online

Website

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

Telegram

If you enjoyed reading Cape Town to welcome Russian hip-hop legend Oxxxymiron, catch up on more big events coming in 2024