5FM Bag 13 Nominations at 2023 Radio Awards – 5FM, SA’s favourite youth radio station, has bagged a cool 13 nominations at the 2023 Radio Awards. This follows the station winning the award for Coolest Radio Station at the 2023 Sunday Times GenNext Awards. Also, earning a Silver Award in the Rapport Jou Keuse readers’ choice awards.

Afternoon Drive Presenter: Roger Goode

Afternoon Drive Show: The Roger Goode Show on 5

Community Project: 5 Drive Heritage Tour

Content Producer: 5 Lunch, Leshabe Rampedi

Drama Programme: 5 Breakfast, Thabonovella

Music Show: The Roger Goode Show on 5

Night-Time Show: The Roger Goode Show on 5

Podcast: 5 Unscripted

Radio Documentary: 5 Drive, Matrics in Antarctica

Radio Innovation: 5 Drive, 5 Sensation

Radio Innovation: 5 Breakfast, Long Distance Love

Radio Innovation: 5 Drive, Matrics in Antarctica

Traffic Presenter: Yonaka Theledi

In addition, 3 new members of the 5FM team were also nominated for campus radio station work they did before joining the 5FM team:

Tshepang Moji, now host of 5FM Weekend Early Mornings on Saturdays, was nominated for Best Breakfast show Presenter, Best Afternoon Drive Presenter and Best Afternoon Drive Show.

Jodell Tantij, who now hosts 5FM Weekend Early Mornings on Sundays, was nominated for Best Afternoon Drive Show and Best Content Producer.

Palesa Lemeke, who mans the news desk on 5 Weekend Early Mornings and 5 Weekend Breakfast, was nominated for Best News Bulletin Reader.

5FM’s Acting Business Manager, Michael Bossenger, says, “5 FM has seen substantial growth, especially in recent months. These nominations, as well as the diversity of categories we’ve been nominated in, serve as strong, humbling confirmation. We’re on the right track in delivering the absolute best in youth radio to our listeners and clients.

Being nominated 3 times in the Radio Innovation Category shows that we’re dedicated to pushing creative boundaries and generating innovative content resonating with our audience.

We are extremely proud of both our more established and brand-new talent. For delivering world-class music, content, news, interviews, events and community projects. Across the airwaves, online, on socials and face-to-face. All to the Power of 5.”

