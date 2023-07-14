Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz sets up Novak Djokovic final with superb victory over Daniil Medvedev

Two years later, sitting top of the world rankings and with Medvedev once again on the other side of the net, the Spaniard dropped only nine as he booked his place in the Wimbledon final with 6-3 6-3 6-3 semi-final victory.

The ultimate test now lies ahead, with seven-time champion Novak Djokovic waiting on Sunday afternoon. It is the finale to the Championships that many pencilled in a fortnight ago when the draw was made.

Alcaraz is on an 11-match winning run on grass, after lifting the title at Queen’s last month, though that will not be the streak attracting much of the attention over the next couple of days. Djokovic’s faultless record on Centre Court now stands at 45 straight victories since losing to Andy Murray in the 2013 final, extended after he beat Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

“Everybody knows the legend he is,” Alcaraz said of Djokovic after booking his place in the final. “It’s going to be really, really difficult but I will fight. I will believe in myself that I can beat him here. He is unbeatable since 2013 on this court, but I dream. It’s a final. It’s not time to be afraid, it’s not time to be tired. I will go for it.”

It was a low-key start to the action on Centre Court, most yet to return to their seats after the first semi-final. There were only six people watching on from the Royal Box, Medvedev as close to anyone as making that seven, so deep beyond the baseline was he parking himself on return.

Increasingly Alcaraz was on top in the opening set, even if the scoreline did not initially reflect it. The drop shot was a constant weapon in his arsenal, with even the long strides of Medvedev not enough to make up for the long commute he left himself from the back of the court.

After seven successive holds, Medvedev blinked first. A poor drop shot from the Russian was put away by Alcaraz to bring up a break point, and he attacked the second serve to convert it before swiftly holding to love.

Medvedev was gifted a chance to make the perfect start to the second set, as a double fault from Alcaraz gave him a first break point of the match. The Spaniard swiftly made amends though with an ace to save that and moved ahead himself in the following game.

Medvedev battled back from 15-40 to deuce, but Alcaraz got his break at the third time of asking. He showed remarkable reflexes at the net with a succession of stunning volleys, setting up the opportunity for control of the second set and he duly took it to move 2-1 in front.

That was an advantage Alcaraz never looked like giving up, particularly with the serve and volley such a simple option while Medvedev continued to stand alongside the line judges. Another hold to love gave Alcaraz a 5-3 lead. He did not waste time in securing a two-set lead either, bringing up three set points on the Medvedev serve and taking the third as the Russian dragged a backhand into the tramlines.

Ten minutes later and Alcaraz was sat down at his chair with a 3-0 in the third set, his intensity too much for Medvedev to deal with. The break was sealed as a forehand from the Russian flew wide, with Medvedev spending much of the changeover ranting at his box.

He probably wished he’d done so sooner, when he then stood up, held and subsequently broke the Alcaraz serve for the first time to get himself firmly back in the third set. That sparked Alcaraz immediately back into life though, and while Medvedev saved four break points in the thrilling game that followed, the Spaniard took his fifth and a 4-2 lead with a routine smash at the net.

Two games away from the Wimbledon final, an attempt at a tweener volley suggested Alcaraz was not particularly feeling the nerves. That was sent low into the net though as Medvedev continued the run of breaks, but once more the Spaniard responded. He broke back to 30 to lead 5-3 and leave himself serving for the match.

Four consecutive breaks of serve did not become five. Alcaraz sealed victory in fitting fashion, his physicality on full display as he chased down the drop volley and whipped a forehand beyond Medvedev, the Spaniard’s arms raised aloft as he watched the ball drop just inside the baseline.