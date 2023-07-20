West Ham close in on Carlos Borges signing as Man City wonderkid nears £14m exit

W est Ham are in advanced talks to sign wonderkid Carlos Borges from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £14million.

The 19-year-old is expected to choose the Hammers over Brighton, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, in a major coup for David Moyes’s side.

Borges joined City from Sporting in 2014 and the winger is now regarded as one of the most talented players in any English youth academy.

The Portugal Under-19 international is frustrated at the Eithad, where Pep Guardiola’s talented Treble-winning side offers him little chance of getting regular first-team opportunities.

West Ham are armed with the £105m brought in from the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, and they want to strengthen in several different positions.

James Ward-Prowse, Denis Zakaria and Joao Palhinha are among the central midfielders they would like to sign. Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen is a target at left-back to potentially upgrade on Aaron Cresswell, who is attracting interest from Wolves.

The Hammers are also chasing a striker with Inter Milan recently enquiring about the availability of Gianluca Scamacca, who wants to return to Italy to get his career back on track. Roma are also keen on the 24-year-old.