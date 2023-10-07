14
Haunting Last Words 10 Stars Made Before Their Deaths

The toxicologist ruled that Marilyn Monroe died from an overdose and “probable suicide” after ingesting a lethal dose of Nembutal. She was officially declared deceased on August 5, 1962, at 3:50 a.m., though she was presumed dead on August 4, 1962, inside her Brentwood, Calif., home.

The icon made her last phone calls with Sydney Guilaroff around 9:30 p.m. on August 4. The hairdresser revealed that the Some Like It Hot actress slurred her speech and told her she was tired, so she would not come to dinner.

Monroe uttered, “Say goodbye to Pat, say goodbye to Jack, and say goodbye to yourself because you’re a nice guy.”


