Celebrities Who Became Homeless

142 1 minute read

Eight Is Enough alum Willie Aames endured his downfall from being a hit actor to being homeless following his financial ruin.

“At the very peak [of Eight Is Enough] I was making a little over a million dollars a year,” he disclosed. “Then suddenly there was no job, no bank account, no wife, no child. I never dreamt it could happen that fast. I found myself virtually homeless.”

Aames added, “I stayed with friends when I could, slept in parking garages or slept in the park. It was shameful. I remember laying underneath the bushes thinking, ‘Is this how it turns out? Is this how my life really turns out?'”

A few years later, Aames started making life changes by learning how to become a financial advisor.


