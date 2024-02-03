Celebrities Who Dealt With Scariest Stalkers

In 2019, two Justin Bieber stalkers were arrested for getting near the Ghost singer and his wife’s property. One of them was a woman who claimed to the police that she lived in the house, but the authorities arrested and apprehended her.

Another instance involved the uncle-and-nephew duo, Mark Staake and Tanner Ruane, who reportedly received orders from convicted murderer and rapist Dana Martin.

“It isn’t just so people will know who I am. It’s because he changed, and that made me angry,” Martin told Kevin Gray in an interview.

The obsessed fan added, “If I was free, here’s what I’d want to do — put Bieber in a cage, rape him repeatedly, and put it on YouTube.”