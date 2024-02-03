21
7
13
23
11
26
29
22
49
43
46
25
3
30
45
8
1
38
39
24
15
14
47
20
48
9
18
35
32
2
50
33
4
31
44
40
16
10
37
5
34

Celebrities Who Dealt With Scariest Stalkers

146 Less than a minute

In 2019, two Justin Bieber stalkers were arrested for getting near the Ghost singer and his wife’s property. One of them was a woman who claimed to the police that she lived in the house, but the authorities arrested and apprehended her.

Another instance involved the uncle-and-nephew duo, Mark Staake and Tanner Ruane, who reportedly received orders from convicted murderer and rapist Dana Martin.

“It isn’t just so people will know who I am. It’s because he changed, and that made me angry,” Martin told Kevin Gray in an interview.

The obsessed fan added, “If I was free, here’s what I’d want to do — put Bieber in a cage, rape him repeatedly, and put it on YouTube.”


Source link

146 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

42 Dugg Triumphantly Returns to Detroit with Star-Studded ‘Welcome Home’ Concert

42 Dugg Triumphantly Returns to Detroit with Star-Studded ‘Welcome Home’ Concert

COVID-19 myth busters – Tell Zimbabwe

Drake’s ‘Scary Hours 3’ First Week Numbers Place Him in a Race for No. 1 on Billboard

Drake’s ‘Scary Hours 3’ First Week Numbers Place Him in a Race for No. 1 on Billboard

A$AP Rocky Delivers New “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)” Video

A$AP Rocky Delivers New “RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)” Video

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo