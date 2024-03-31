Celebrities Who Escaped Their Bizarre Cults

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette was born into a commune called Skymont Subud, which her parents started with their friends. Her four other siblings — Richmond, Rosanna, Alexis and David — had a similar experience with the spiritual movement.

Rosanna once told The Daily Beast that the place “was not a cult thing at all” and was only made to worship God.

“I was surrounded by friends, all the time, and we had a lot of freedom. We swam in the creek. We swam in the river,” said Richmond.

Meanwhile, Patricia described the commune as a place where people looked down on ownership as they had to contribute their income for their common good.