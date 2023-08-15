Yo Gotti Reveals His ‘I Showed U So’ Was Exec Produced by 17-Year-Old Yung Dee Who He Discovered

Yo Gotti’s latest Breakfast Club interview revealed a surprising collaboration with 17-year-old prodigy Yung Dee (IG: @imyungdee). Gotti chose Yung Dee to executive produce his upcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape, I Showed U So.

Intriguingly, Gotti first discovered Yung Dee on Instagram Live in 2020, when the producer was just 14 years old. After gaining approval from Dee’s parents, Gotti and Moneybagg Yo joined forces to sign him to their CMG The Label and Bread Gang imprints.

Yung Dee’s impressive journey over the past three years includes crafting beats for acclaimed artists like Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and Future. Notably, he produced hits such as 42 Dugg’s “Maybach (feat. Future),” Moneybagg Yo’s “Sholl Is” and “Shot Off Gumbo (feat. YTB Fatt & Fat Wizza),” and EST Gee’s “Balloons.”

During the interview, Gotti highlighted that Yung Dee’s father often accompanies him to CMG studio sessions, showcasing the deep bond between the young producer and his family. Yung Dee’s role extended beyond executive production, as he also contributed to several tracks on the mixtape, including “Driveway Furniture,” “1st Hunnid Bands,” “Mind My Business,” and “The One.” This unexpected collaboration underscores the power of nurturing emerging talent in hip-hop.





