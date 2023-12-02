Celebrity Moms Who Welcomed Babies After 40

After keeping their first pregnancy private for months, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling did it again when their second daughter, Amada Lee Gosling, arrived. The Ghost Rider actress, who was 42 at that time, gave birth in Santa Monica, Calif.

She soon spoke about her decision to become a mom in her 40s, saying she wanted to wait until she was older to have more kids. After meeting Gosling, she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she knew she wanted to have his babies.

“It’s such a personal choice for a woman, obviously,” Mendes said. “Then you run the risk of… you’re always running a risk. When I was pregnant there was always something to worry about. But thankfully I had really healthy pregnancies and I was happy I waited.”