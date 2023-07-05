Bruno Saltor to stay on at Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino opts to keep popular Graham Potter appointment

Pochettino has decided to work with Bruno and a host of other staff who were brought to the club under Graham Potter

Bruno, who was first-team coach under Potter and had one game as caretaker manager after he was sacked last season, is highly respected at Cobham and the decision to retain him is likely to be popular.

Chelsea have also kept on goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts and moved him into a new role overseeing goalkeeper development at Chelsea and Strasbourg, Todd Boehly’s new club.

Toni Jimenez, Pochettino’s long-term goalkeeper coach, will work with Kepa Arrizabalaga and the other first-team goalkeepers next season.

Coach Bjorn Hamberg has opted to leave Chelsea, exiting after Billy Reid chose to move on when Potter was sacked in April.

Pochettino is joined by his influential assistant Jesus Perez, first team coach Miguel D’Agostino, Jimenez and his son Sebastiano, who is a fitness coach.

Pochettino started welcoming players back for the start of pre-season on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella were among the first-team players to return.

Bruno Saltor took charge of one game after Graham Potter’s sacking last season / Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Armando Broja, fit again after a serious knee injury, trained with the senior squad for the first time since December, while a host of former loanees including Andrey Santos, Ian Maatsen and Cesare Casadei also joined the group.

New signings Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson remain on holiday like a host of other players who were away with their national teams in June.