Chelsea in advanced contract talks with Levi Colwill as Mauricio Pochettino reassures defender

The 20-year-old defender is happy with the terms he has been offered, as the Blues negotiate the finer details of his deal.

Mauricio Pochettino has played a role after face-to-face talks reassured Colwill amid concerns the centre-back had about a lack of involvement in the upcoming season.


