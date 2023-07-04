2
25
11
8
35
28
45
20
14
31
13
21
40
49
16
18
7
26
43
32
38
5
1
47
30
37
44
10
48
39
4
9
33
24
34
15
46
50
29
23
22
3

Nicolas Jackson: What Chelsea fans can expect from ‘Senegalese Neymar’ after remarkable rise

147 2 minutes read


Five years ago he was not even playing for a professional club in Senegal, two years ago he was struggling in the Spanish second division and earlier this season he was not getting in the Villarreal team.

But a blistering finish to the campaign caught the attention of clubs across Europe and convinced Chelsea to spend £32million and give him an eight-year contract.


Source link

147 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Ashes: Injured Nathan Lyon ruled out of Second Test as Australia fear longer lay-off

Ashes: Injured Nathan Lyon ruled out of Second Test as Australia fear longer lay-off

Aryna Sabalenka snubs French Open press conference again ahead of clash with Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina

Aryna Sabalenka snubs French Open press conference again ahead of clash with Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina

Married Zimbabwe cricket coaches die three weeks apart

Virender Sehwag – A Batsman Who Made Batting Look So Easy

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo