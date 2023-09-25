2
26
3
47
30
11
44
25
38
14
8
9
37
10
13
39
32
34
15
46
20
50
31
1
24
18
4
33
48
45
29
23
49
7
43
40
22
35
16
5
21

Mauricio Pochettino reveals solution to Chelsea’s goal drought after dire start

145 2 minutes read


M

auricio Pochettino insists that hard work and building confidence on the training pitch is the only solution to Chelsea’s costly and ongoing attacking woes.

The Blues slumped to another miserable home loss at the hands of Aston Villa on Sunday, with Ollie Watkins’ first Premier League goal of the season 17 minutes from time settling a lively contest at Stamford Bridge after right-back Malo Gusto saw his yellow card for a challenge on fellow Frenchman Lucas Digne upgraded to red following a VAR review.


Source link

145 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Jack Grealish ‘a bit hungover’ on England duty after ‘best weekend of my life’ celebrating Man City Treble win

Jack Grealish ‘a bit hungover’ on England duty after ‘best weekend of my life’ celebrating Man City Treble win

Everton vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Everton vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Community Shield: Date, time and TV channel revealed for Man City vs Arsenal

Community Shield: Date, time and TV channel revealed for Man City vs Arsenal

Auckland shooting: Two killed in major incident just hours before opening of Women’s World Cup

Auckland shooting: Two killed in major incident just hours before opening of Women’s World Cup

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo