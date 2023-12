Chelsea, meanwhile, are also interested in Toney, along with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, though the latter has played down those links. Dusan Vlahovic is another name back in the frame. Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa and Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande are also admired. Elsewhere, Real Madrid have told Kylian Mbappe he must decide if he wants to join them by mid-January. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip as it happens live below!