Chelsea pull out of Stake deal after fan backlash as shirt sponsor search continues

helsea have pulled out of talks over a shirt sponsorship deal with gambling company Stake.com following a backlash from supporters.
A one-year deal was close to being agreed but the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) and other fans were unhappy about the possibility of the club partnering with a betting firm.
Chelsea are now in talks with other companies as they continue to search for a new front of shirt sponsor to replace mobile phone company Three, whose £40million-a-year deal ended after last season.
The club has encountered a number of difficulties in that search after the Premier League block a proposed deal with Paramount+ over fears it would upset broadcasting rights holders.
Chelsea have also reportedly rejected a deal with insurance firm Allianz.
As Chelsea closed in on a deal with Stake.com, CST accused the club of making a “total mockery” of work done by the Chelsea Foundation to help people with gambling addictions.
Chelsea launched a new training kit as Mauricio Pochettino started work this week.
A picture has also been leaked of Pochettino posing alongside officials from Oman Air, but it is understood the airline will not feature on the front of Chelsea’s new shirt.
