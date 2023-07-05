3
Chelsea pull out of Stake deal after fan backlash as shirt sponsor search continues

C

helsea have pulled out of talks over a shirt sponsorship deal with gambling company Stake.com following a backlash from supporters.

A one-year deal was close to being agreed but the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) and other fans were unhappy about the possibility of the club partnering with a betting firm.


