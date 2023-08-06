Liverpool XI vs Darmstadt: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

The midfield summer signing suffered a knee injury during the loss to Bayern Munich in Singapore earlier this week but Jurgen Klopp has allayed any fears of a serious problem for the Argentine.

Fellow midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara will miss the game played at Preston’s ground of Deepdale as they continue on the road to recovery following season-ending injuries last time out.

Klopp deployed a full strength side during the loss to Bayern and is expected to do so again given how close the Premier League season is to returning.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Injuries: Bajcetic (muscle), Thiago (hip)

Time and date: 7pm BST on Monday August 7, 2023

Venue: Deepdale, Preston