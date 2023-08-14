35
21
33
49
48
38
13
8
25
45
31
1
46
40
24
30
10
3
15
47
37
20
32
39
26
50
14
34
7
22
23
11
44
2
18
9
16
29
43
5
4

Chelsea to reject Armando Broja transfer bids after decision on signing new striker

141 1 minute read


The 21-year-old is seen as part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans despite a radical overhaul of his squad at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Milan lead a list of clubs including West Ham interested in the homegrown Albania international, and want to secure a loan deal with the option to sign him permanently.


Source link

141 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United ‘win race for Harry Amass’ with deal agreed for Watford starlet

Manchester United ‘win race for Harry Amass’ with deal agreed for Watford starlet

Inter Milan XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League final

Inter Milan XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League final

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘sign’ Havertz, Rice bid; Jackson to Chelsea; Man United want Ramos; Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal ‘sign’ Havertz, Rice bid; Jackson to Chelsea; Man United want Ramos; Spurs latest

Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI kick off time, tickets, location TV, live stream, h2h results tonight

Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI kick off time, tickets, location TV, live stream, h2h results tonight

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo