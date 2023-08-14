Chelsea to reject Armando Broja transfer bids after decision on signing new striker

The 21-year-old is seen as part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans despite a radical overhaul of his squad at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Milan lead a list of clubs including West Ham interested in the homegrown Albania international, and want to secure a loan deal with the option to sign him permanently.

Chelsea are, however, keen to keep Broja at Stamford Bridge having built their squad with his return from injury in mind. Broja is on the verge of his comeback after recovering from a long-term knee injury sustained last December.

The Blues have snubbed the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as part of a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku and aren’t expected to sign a central striker this summer.

They plan on Broja competing with Nicolas Jackson for a starting spot, while signing a wide forward to add to the attack.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is the primary option being pursued with talks over personal terms ongoing before a formal bid is lodged.

Manchester City are also tracking the 21-year-old winger as Pochettino urges the club to sign reinforcements in attack.

Chelsea are close to signing 18-year-old striker Deivid Washington for £17million from Santos but he will go on a season-long loan at sister club Strasbourg, also owned by parent company BlueCo.

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, 20, remains a target after Chelsea’s previous £24m bid was rejected last month. He is unlikely to play a major first-team role if he moves to west London.