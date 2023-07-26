Mauricio Pochettino addresses Kylian Mbappe to Chelsea transfer rumours

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old who was left in France by a furious Paris Saint-Germain for their tour of Japan and South Korea.

They are determined to sell Mbappe after he refused to extend his contract by a further year, amid fears he is planning to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Transfer news LIVE! Follow the latest Chelsea gossip and rumours!

Privately, it is claimed several Premier League clubs are interested but only Al-Hilal have made an offer, making a world record bid of £259m for a one-season stint in Saudi Arabia.

Pochettino played down the prospect of paying for Mbappe, who is the highest-paid player in Europe already on around £100m-a-season: “I think in our past we were at Paris Saint Germain and with Kylian and think I need to be conscious that I cannot talk.

“Everything you talk is too much noise. It is a situation that is very delicate and one they need to fix in Paris with Kylian. For our side I have nothing to say.”

READ MORE

He spent 18 months with the France international who faces the prospect of not playing any football next season with Euro 2024 coming next summer.

Pochettino hopes a resolution can be found that suits all parties, adding: “We are working on our reality, our reality is different. From my side, nothing to say, only to support them.

“I hope they find a solution for both sides. It is a club that I love because I was a player, a captain and a coach. With Kylian we created a very good relationship, I hope they can find the best solution for both sides.”