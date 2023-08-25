Chelsea vs Luton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea host Luton Town in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge tonight in what already feels like a must-win game for Mauricio Pochettino. More questions will be asked if the Blues, even accepting for the fact they remain in transition, cannot overcome the Hatters at home given the vast difference in resource and top-level experience between the two clubs.
While there have been promising elements during the games against both Liverpool and West Ham, Pochettino has been open about the fact Chelsea is a club that demands winning right away. Failing to beat Luton – with all due respect – would be a catastrophe.
Still, Rob Edwards and his team have little to lose on their trip to west London. A club who have consistently punched above their weight, they will not be fearing tonight’s game. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground!
Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge
Reece James spoke about his injury in the pre-match programme notes, stating: “It is obviously a difficult time for me after suffering an injury in training last week, one game into a season we are all so excited for. It was pretty bad timing for me. I had done the full six weeks of pre-season and I was training with the team from the beginning up to the start of the season, so then to get injured in training after the first game was obviously disappointing for everyone. I’ll probably be out for a few weeks but it could have been worse.”
Prediction: Chelsea to pick up first win under Mauricio Pochettino
The Blues are far from perfect but surely have enough to beat Luton, spirited and well-organised as they may be.
If they don’t, there are some serious issues afoot.
Chelsea to win 3-1.
Luton team news: Tim Krul could make debut
For Luton, Jordan Clark and Dan Potts aren’t available following ankle injuries picked up in pre-season. Gabe Osho and Reece Burke are also ruled out. Tim Krul could make his debut but Luke Freeman has now left the club.
Chelsea team news: Moises Caicedo could make his first start
Moises Caicedo could make his first start for the Blues.
Chelsea have racked up a nine-man injury list ahead of the game, with Mykhailo Mudryk the latest to be struck down.
Carney Chukwuemeka will miss the next six weeks of action after suffering a knee injury during the loss to West Ham, joining the likes of Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Armando Broja on the treatment table.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Luton
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground.
