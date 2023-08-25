Chelsea vs Luton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea host Luton Town in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge tonight in what already feels like a must-win game for Mauricio Pochettino. More questions will be asked if the Blues, even accepting for the fact they remain in transition, cannot overcome the Hatters at home given the vast difference in resource and top-level experience between the two clubs.

While there have been promising elements during the games against both Liverpool and West Ham, Pochettino has been open about the fact Chelsea is a club that demands winning right away. Failing to beat Luton – with all due respect – would be a catastrophe.

Still, Rob Edwards and his team have little to lose on their trip to west London. A club who have consistently punched above their weight, they will not be fearing tonight’s game. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Nizaar Kinsella will be providing expert analysis from the ground!