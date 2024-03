Man-of-the-match Palmer, with England boss Gareth Southgate watching on from the stands, arrowed in an unstoppable strike before the hour mark at Stamford Bridge having earlier assisted Nicolas Jackson’s deft sixth-minute flick that was cancelled out by an Alexander Isak stunner just prior to half-time, before electric substitute Mudryk waltzed his way through to finish with less than 15 minutes to play to seal a vital victory for the Blues and their under-fire manager.