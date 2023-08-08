FC Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream: How can I watch friendly on TV in UK today?

Spurs beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 on Sunday in Ange Postecoglou’s first home game in charge of the club but the Australian faces a tight turnaround in the schedule, with a trip to Brentford to kick off the Premier League campaign only five days away.

As such, changes are expected but it will be fascinating to see how Postecoglou lines his team up.

Risking injury this close to the opener would be foolish but it is the final chance for his side to gel.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

READ MORE

Where to watch Barcelona vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.

The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.