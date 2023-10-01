Chelsea vs Tottenham: How can I watch Women’s Super League game on TV in UK today?

A domestic double made sure Emma Hayes’ side remained top dogs last season and they will face fresh pressure from a rejuvanated Arsenal side, plus both Manchester City and Manchester United, in 2023-24.

Spurs are desperate for better times after narrowly avoiding relegation from the WSL last season.

However, star striker and captain Beth England is absent after undergoing surgery on the eve of the new campaign.

Chelsea have reinforced their squad with international stars Ashley Lawrence, Catarina Macario, Alejandra Bernabe and Wieke Kaptein to join the likes of Fran Kirby, Lauren James and Guro Reiten in Hayes’ esteemed squad.

Read More

Where to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, Chelsea vs Tottenham will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Football and Premier League, with coverage beginning on the latter two at 4.30pm BST before a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.